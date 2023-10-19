Testimony turns technical in Marcelia Fonseca murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The cause of a deadly fire became the focus of a Brown County murder trial Thursday.

Testimony turned technical Thursday afternoon in the trial of Marcelia Fonseca, who is accused of setting a fire in a house that led to the death of her baby nephew in 2019. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and arson.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted at the scene to determine what caused the house fire.

The prosecution believes Fonseca started the fire, while the defense is pointing the finger at the possibility of faulty wiring.

The ATF fire and electrical engineer says he looked at the home’s electrical wiring from the outside, in. He looked at several items in the room that were believed to be where the fire started.

The agent says he looked at multiple power cords, a power strip, a gaming console, the lighting, and outlets and he says he didn’t find anything to suggest the fire was caused by an electrical failure.

He says an examination of the TV was inconclusive, but he was still able to rule it out. He also didn’t notice any issues with the home’s furnace or water heater.

The defense argues the ATF agent didn’t do a thorough investigation. The defense says the agent focused too much on the room where the fire started and didn’t look at the home as a whole because the family alleges problems with the electrical wiring in the home.

