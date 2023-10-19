Serious ATV crash in Dodge County

An 18-year-old woman was thrown from an ATV in the crash
ATV ACCIDENT
ATV ACCIDENT(WDTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHIELDS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Watertown woman was seriously injured in an ATV crash on Tuesday, Oct 17 near Watertown.

The crash occurred three miles northwest of Watertown at around 1 p.m. An initial investigation found that the ATV had been traveling west on Wood Road when it left the road, overturned in the ditch, and ejected the driver.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of the ATV as Jillian Dunham of Watertown.

She was airlifted to a local medical facility. A helmet was found at the scene of the crash, but the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has not yet determined if it was being worn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

