SCATTERED SHOWERS TONIGHT, CLIPPER SYSTEM BRINGS MORE RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

The low pressure system that brough the rain on Wednesday has moved over northern Michigan. As of Thursday afternoon, more showers are coming in on the back side of the system. Most of the rain will be light, with additional showers through Thursday night. The rain should be done by Friday morning. We’re expecting additional rainfall totals under one-quarter of an inch.

While Wednesday was a warm October day, it’s not as balmy as Thursday. Our high temperatures will be not too far from 60 degrees. While that’s more seasonable for this time of year, that’s nearly 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

We’re also tracking another disturbance that’s crashing into the Pacific Northwest... It’s heading in our direction, and will bring us more rain Friday night and into Saturday morning. However, it looks like most of tomorrow night’s rain will arrive around and after midnight. We’re optimistic that playoff high school football games will be dry. The showers will gradually wrap up on Saturday, with sunshine returning on Sunday.

Our weather will also be cooling down as we go into the weekend. High temperatures will settle in the lower 50s. The crisp weather, lighter winds and return of sunshine on Sunday, will make for a good day to check out our peaking fall foliage.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NNW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NNW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Cool and damp. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. More rain late at night. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Early showers. Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Partly sunny and turning breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, maybe an isolated sprinkle. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.