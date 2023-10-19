Reports: Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Terry Stotts resigns

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Terry Stotts is stepping down just months after agreeing on a contract, ESPN is reporting. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Stotts’s resignation.

Stotts has a storied history with the Bucks, as an assistant coach in 1998, head coach in 2005, fired in 2007. He later was head coach of the Portland Trailblazers for 9 years, until 2021.

After two years away from the NBA, Stotts agreed to join the staff of first-year head coach Adrian Griffin in June.

A week ago, the Bucks traded to get the Trailblazers’ seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who Stotts coached for 9 years.

