Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle hunting property.(WHNS | File image)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Murdaugh family’s former Moselle estate is on the market again.

The home and about 21 acres are currently for sale at a price of $1.9 million.

Earlier this year, the property sold for $3.9 million. That sale included 1,700 acres of hunting land and the area where Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

According to the Crosby Land Company brochure, the Moselle home “exudes character, charm and high-end finishes.” It is 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Three Michigan men are suspected of targeting Walmart stores in Wisconsin
$100K bond set for Michigan men in Fond du Lac Walmart robbery
Nathan Stymiest
34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Driver arrested after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4 college students
Birmingham City Schools to offer meals at no charge over summer break
Manitowoc School District Superintendent explains decision on school meals
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options