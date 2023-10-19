Manitowoc school superintendent defends school lunch decision

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc’s superintendent is in the hot seat over feeding students.

Wednesday night, Superintendent James Feil provided a new list of reasons for ending free meals for all students.

Feil sent a letter to families at the beginning of the year saying the district would return to a previous program that only provided some free meals.

“It was just that would be difficult for me to justify just taking that money when I didn’t have a justified need,” said Feil.

Superintendent James Feil says he doesn’t believe any child should go hungry but he said families who can afford meals shouldn’t have their child’s meal provided for free.

“To ask for more of just because they’re offering it seems like I am taking resources I can’t justify and that really was the bottom line,” said Feil.

Feil made the decision this school year to end the Community Eligibility Provision, opting to use a different program of free, reduced, and paid meals, saying it’s a better use of taxpayer dollars.

“So it’s one of those things from a taxpayer perspective, I feel I have to justify my actions,” said Feil.

Feil laid out more reasons for ending CEP in a letter to the district sent Wednesday night. Administrators and parents tell us CEP was not just a pandemic provision but used in Manitowoc long before COVID-19.

Charlie Russell is one of hundreds of parents who signed a petition calling for Feil’s resignation.

“Let’s stop fighting about this. Let’s feed our kids. Multiple studies have shown this raises test scores, lowers classroom misbehavior, lowers suspension rates, and raises attendance,” said Russell.

Additionally, Rebecca Wilinski, who started the petition, says calling for Feil’s resignation goes way beyond school lunch issues - citing lies, money management, and school curriculum; a list of reasons 27 items long.

“I’m not going to resign, I’m here to help kids achieve,” said Feil.

One thing Feil and parents both agree on: it’s time to shift the focus back to learning.

