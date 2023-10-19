Manitowoc School District Superintendent explains decision on school meals

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - In a newly issued press release sent Wednesday evening, Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent James Feil provided a list of reasons for ending free meals for all students and returning to a previous program that only provided some free meals.

The free-meals-for-all policy was in place because of the pandemic. Superintendent James Feil opted to revert to the prior policy, which says only qualifying students can get free or reduced-cost meals.

That decision sparked anger from some parents, who criticized the superintendent during a public meeting last week.

In the new press release issued Wednesday, Feil made two lists that lay out his reasoning for not participating in the program.

Previously, Feil argued that not participating would save taxpayers money that could be better spent on school needs. In the first list labeled “Main Reasons for Not Participating,” his first bullet point states: “Using taxpayer dollars beyond justifiable need is taxation without representation.”

“Participating makes us complicit in the decision to tax beyond need,” Feil states. “The pre-COVID program provides taxpayer-paid meals for all eligible students. Returning to the original program ensures free meals for all in need. No child in need will be denied. They will be served. Parents who can afford to pay will resume that responsibility. Principals can intervene and cover the expense if there are extenuating circumstances.”

Feil also goes on to say he met with two of the district’s contracted food service company executives, who informed the district they are projecting a balanced budget this year.

“They confirmed that the information circulated (brown bag lunches, pulling food trays from poor students, not feeding poor students) is inaccurate, misleading and counterproductive,” Feil’s statement reads.

Superintendent Feil also made a second list titled, “Additional Considerations,” which includes his concerns about federal tax spending, rising local property taxes, parental responsibility, food waste, and “questionable ideological objectives.”

Feil invited stakeholders to contact him with any questions and said he hopes the district can return to focus on improving student learning, particularly in reading.

A petition calling for the superintendent’s resignation is still online. Nearly 830 signatures were on the petition as of Wednesday night.

