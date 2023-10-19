Kwik Trip confirms ‘cybersecurity incident’ disrupted its systems

New Kwik Trip opens in Chippewa Falls
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kwik Trip experienced a cybersecurity incident that caused disruption to its systems located on the company’s internal network on October 9, according to a company statement sent Thursday.

The statement, attributed to John McHugh, the company’s Vice President of External Relations, said the incident was detected within hours and mitigation efforts began immediately with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts.

The company is still investigating the nature and the scope of the incident. To date, the company said there is no indication that customer payment card information was involved.

In general, the company says the systems that were impacted were related to production facilities in La Crosse, communication systems within the company, and Kwik Trip’s loyalty program.

“As of Thursday, October 19, 2023, most internal systems are functioning, and Kwik Rewards is back online and successfully processing loyalty transactions at many of our stores today. We anticipate all locations to be successfully processing loyalty transactions within the next few days,” the company said.

At this time, the Kwik Rewards app and website will remain offline, the company says. However, members will receive an update as soon as these are restored. That communication will include plans to restore any missed rewards as a result of the outage.

