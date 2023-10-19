Kaukauna police shooting from Sept. 13 incident deemed justified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police said Thursday a Kaukauna police officer’s use of his gun in an incident last month was justified.

According to Appleton Police, who investigated the incident, no criminal charges will be issued against Sgt. Michael Frank for his use of force on September 13.

Police released a full rundown of what happened on September 13 that led to the incident:

Sgt. Michael Frank and other officers working for the Kaukauna Police Department were given information about a man who was driving a stolen vehicle that was reported to have two juvenile females as occupants and the information provided stated the driver had eluded other officers and agencies on a high-speed chase on September 12.

On September 13, Green Bay Police asked Kaukauna Police for assistance after receiving information that a juvenile runaway from their jurisdiction would be arriving at an address in the 500 block of Diedrich Street in a red stolen Pontiac Sunfire. According to authorities, Kaukauna Police made contact with the juvenile runaway’s mother at the address on Diedrich Street and confirmed the stolen Sunfire was expected to arrive at the residence a short time later.

“The officers on scene shared this information with other officers, including Sgt. Frank,” Appleton Police said in a statement. “Based on the information provided to them a plan was developed to have the stolen vehicle pull into the third garage stall at the residence and then officers would contact the vehicle and occupants. Officers articulated they wanted to ensure that the vehicle was off the roadway to prevent a high-speed chase as well to provide an opportunity to contact the driver before the garage door could be closed which could create a hostage or standoff incident.”

When the vehicle arrived and entered the garage and the vehicle’s lights turned off. Sgt. Frank positioned his marked patrol vehicle behind the stolen vehicle and positioned himself at the threshold of the open overhead garage door. Sgt. Frank began yelling commands for the vehicle to stop.

Simultaneously, authorities said there were emergency lights flashing in the area from multiple Kaukauna squad cars that had converged on the residence. Within approximately three seconds the stolen vehicle’s lights turned on and the vehicle sped out of the garage. Fearing for his safety, as well as the safety of other officers responding behind him, Sgt. Frank fired one round at the driver.

The vehicle came to a stop a second later partially in the terrace and roadway adjacent to the residence. Recognizing the vehicle was no longer a threat, Sgt. Frank and other officers immediately returned to the vehicle and began rendering aid to the driver who had been shot in the shoulder area. Authorities said the two juvenile female occupants were secured, and officers determined no other injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Appleton Police said at some point during the incident, Sgt. Frank’s arm and squad was struck by the stolen vehicle when it exited the garage. The scene was secured, and the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Kaukauna Police requested Appleton Police investigate the incident. After a comprehensive evaluation of all available evidence, the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office concluded that Sgt. Frank’s use of deadly force on September 13 was justified.

“Sgt. Frank was reasonable in his belief that he and others in the area were in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm when the operator refused to follow officer commands and accelerated the vehicle in reverse at a high rate of speed striking Sgt. Frank and risking the safety of others in the area,” Appleton Police said.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was identified only as a 28-year-old man from Oshkosh. His condition was listed as stable at the time when he was taken to the hospital.

Police, deputies and troopers taped off the neighborhood for about 7 hours

