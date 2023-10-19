Juneau man arrested on child pornography charges

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the City of Juneau on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and arrested 62-year-old Daniel Uttech on child pornography charges.

After a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, Daniel Uttech was arrested and booked into Dodge County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Daniel Uttech made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and has been charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison per count if convicted. Uttech has been prohibited from any unsupervised contact with minors and using any device with internet access.

He’ll be back in court on Nov. 2.

