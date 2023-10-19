Green Bay sergeant honored as first responder of the year in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sergeant Michael Luberda was honored Thursday as the 2023 First Responder of The Year.

He’s dedicated fifteen years to serving the Green Bay community.

Representative John Macco presented the award during the State Capitol’s First Responders Appreciation Day ceremony.

Macco says, as a SWAT team leader, Luberda’s years of service exemplify the fantastic work of first responders, and he continuously puts himself in dangerous situations to keep the community safe.

