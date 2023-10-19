Green Bay Metro won’t raise fares but needs funding to expand services

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Metro officials are discussing the city’s goals for a new transit system over the next five years.

A meeting comes amid complaints about buses being late and a lack of routes in the Howard area. Also, a draft of the Metro’s five-year plan says service on Sundays has been passengers’ number-one request for years.

Officials say they’re aware riders want changes but say the metro system needs more funds from the city to provide the services.

Metro officials say fares are not increasing and routes will not change in their current five-year plan.

“The most important piece is for you to go to your local, state, and federal legislators and tell them how important transit is to you. That’s what makes a difference on these numbers,” Transit Director Patricia Kiewiz said, “and that’s what makes a difference on frequency. That’s what makes a difference on whether we have an extra bus to be able to send out. Those are the things that come into play.”

The Metro system is looking at ways to increase revenue by increasing ridership. Among those plans are expanding microtransit service, which provides on-demand service in vans instead of buses on rigid routes.

It’s looking to ask businesses with large parking lots, such as shopping centers, to make their lots available for “Park and Ride” service to reduce the use of automobiles.

And Metro wants to work with large employers and retail centers to encourage riding the bus, such as providing employees with free bus passes and giving customers trip validation passes or tokens.

