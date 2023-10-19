Friends, family welcome home veterans on Old Glory Honor Flight

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Old Glory Honor Flight Mission 65 returned tonight at Appleton International Airport. Veterans and their guardian companions spent the day in Washington D.C. visiting military memorials.

A large crowd was on hand to welcome the veterans home. Mission 65 included one World War Two veteran, and veterans from the wars in Korea and Vietnam, including twenty Hmong veterans who assisted troops there.

“They wouldn’t stop talking about it. We’re so pleased to be able to honor them today and to be here with them. I mean this is amazing...just amazing,” said Howard Eslien, from Oconto Falls. Stops included Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Wall ending with the welcome home celebration in Appleton.

Appleton International Airport has partnered with Old Glory Honor Flight since 2009, sending over 5,700 veterans on trips to visit their war memorials.

