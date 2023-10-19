Fond du Lac K9 injured in shooting continues to make progress in recovery

K9 who was shot in the line of duty
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A K9 dog with the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office continues to recover after he was injured in a shooting over the weekend.

K9 Iro was wounded as a man and a deputy exchanged gunfire during an incident. The suspect died at the scene.

The K9 needed medical treatment, receiving not only bandages but feeding and oxygen tubes.

In an update Wednesday, Fond du Lac Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt said the dog has since blown both the feeding and oxygen tubes out of his nostrils on his own, got the IV lines removed, is able to take his medicine orally, and is eating regular dog food again.

K9 Iro will now have the opportunity to try sleeping in the same hospital room as his handler in the evening instead of sleeping in the kennel.

“Things are definitely on the right track, and although he’s got a long way to go yet, he’s made huge progress this week,” the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post.

The shooting incident is under investigation.

