Fatal motorcycle crash in Waupun

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lomira man has died following a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Oct 17.

75-year-old James Bauer hit a car in the turn lane on Church Road in Waupun at around 5 p.m. and suffered severe injuries. Inattentive driving is believed to be a factor.

He was flown to Aurora Medical Center Summit and later died from his injuries at Froedtert Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

