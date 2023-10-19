Fatal motorcycle crash in Waupun

Lomira man struck a vehicle waiting to turn
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(KTTC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lomira man has died following a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Oct 17.

75-year-old James Bauer hit a car in the turn lane on Church Road in Waupun at around 5 p.m. and suffered severe injuries. Inattentive driving is believed to be a factor.

He was flown to Aurora Medical Center Summit and later died from his injuries at Froedtert Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Nathan Stymiest
34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers

Latest News

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant and arrested a man on child...
Juneau man arrested on child pornography charges
Joshua Pleasnick, 43, appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom on October 19, 2023, for an initial...
Man accused of bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol free on signature bond, can’t possess weapons
Reports: Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Terry Stotts resigns
ATV ACCIDENT
Serious ATV crash in Dodge County