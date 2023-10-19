DRY OVERNIGHT... MORE LIGHT RAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON

It was a warm day Wednesday with highs well into the 60s, but cooler conditions are forecast for the rest of the week. We’ll dry out tonight with any rain pushing east of the area. Temperatures will settle into the upper half of the 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll start Thursday dry, but another round of light rain arrives for the afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will stay in the upper 50s.

Another chance of light rain arrives Friday night and continues into Saturday. We’re hoping we can squeeze in those playoff high school football games before any raindrops fall... but it will be a close call! Highs Friday will still be in the upper half of the 50s, but it turns cooler this weekend.

Our weekend highs will be in the cool lower 50s. This weekend will also be the weekend where we reach peak fall color in the Fox Valley. “Leaf peepers” should enjoy the nice foliage while we have it! Sunday should be the nicer of the two weekend days with a dry forecast and less wind. Lows will be in the 30s Sunday and Monday mornings, and we’ll have to keep an eye out for patchy frost in eastern Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW/NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again. More late rain. Cooler, not as breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers... especially early. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a little milder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain showers develop. HIGH: 60 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. HIGH: 62

