Door County fishing companies join ‘100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge’

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Door County commercial fishing companies are signing on to an innovative new project on the Great Lakes.

Baileys Harbor Fish Company, J & M Fisheries, and Henrikson Fisheries have joined the 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge. Right now, it’s estimated that just 40% of the fish caught commercially - like whitefish - is used, mostly the filets.

This initiative has a goal of using 100% of each fish by the year 2025. This program is modeled after one in Iceland, which uses 100% of the commercially caught cod; those fish byproducts include collagen, leather, medical uses, and more.

Joining us in the video above is Will Henriksen of Henriksen Fisheries in Door County, to explain the pledge in detail.

