Door County fishing companies join ‘100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge’

Three Door County commercial fishing companies are signing on to an innovative new project on the Great Lakes.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Door County commercial fishing companies are signing on to an innovative new project on the Great Lakes.

Baileys Harbor Fish Company, J & M Fisheries, and Henrikson Fisheries have joined the 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge. Right now, it’s estimated that just 40% of the fish caught commercially - like whitefish - is used, mostly the filets.

This initiative has a goal of using 100% of each fish by the year 2025. This program is modeled after one in Iceland, which uses 100% of the commercially caught cod; those fish byproducts include collagen, leather, medical uses, and more.

Joining us in the video above is Will Henriksen of Henriksen Fisheries in Door County, to explain the pledge in detail.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Nathan Stymiest
34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers

Latest News

Door County fishing companies join ‘100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge’
Door County fishing companies join ‘100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge’
New Kwik Trip opens in Chippewa Falls
Kwik Trip confirms ‘cybersecurity incident’ disrupted its systems
DEBRIEF: Superintendent defends decision on school lunches
DEBRIEF: Superintendent defends decision on school lunches
Sergeant Michael Luberda was honored Thursday as the 2023 First Responder of The Year.
Green Bay sergeant honored as first responder of the year in Madison