DOJ identifies man killed by deputy in shooting that wounded K9

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a man killed by a Fond du Lac County deputy last weekend was 34-year-old Kyle Massie.

The DOJ says it’s continuing the investigate the shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Fond du Lac police and sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported disturbance involving weapons on the 500-block of Drury Place. Shortly after finding Massie’s vehicle, Deputy Blaine Evans and Massie exchanged gunfire.

Massie was wounded and officers began first aid, but he died at the scene.

Deputy Evans has been in law enforcement for five years but is currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The DOJ will be able to view body cameras as well as squad car cameras as it investigates the shooting.

Sheriff’s K9 Iro was also shot. In an update Wednesday, Fond du Lac Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said Iro was no longer on IV and was eating regular dog food again after blowing the feeding and oxygen tubes out of his nostrils on his own. “Things are definitely on the right track, and although he’s got a long way to go yet, he’s made huge progress this week,” the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.