Day three of trial for Green Bay woman accused in deadly arson case

Wednesday’s testimony in the murder trial of Marcelia Fonseca revealed several attempts to save her 11-month-old nephew, who was gravely injured in a house fire
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday’s testimony in the murder trial of Marcelia Fonseca revealed several attempts to save her 11-month-old nephew, who was gravely injured in a house fire.

The state charged Fonseca, who was 15 years old at the time, in adult court. She faces two felonies: first-degree intentional homicide and arson.

Recent testimony revealed firefighters who responded to the house fire-- found the baby just 7 minutes after they arrived. Firefighters describe the difficult task-- with thick black smoke, zero visibility, and a glowing ceiling as the fire spread.

The firefighters didn’t find the baby on their first search of the room. On their second, they testified they found the baby under melted debris. The baby was quickly ushered out the window into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

According to the doctor, the baby suffered burns on 80 to 100 percent of his body. Medical staff wanted to transport the baby to a burn unit in Milwaukee, but his condition was too severe. He later died of his injuries.

“Given his lack of brain response, very poor heart function as pump, inability to take any breathing and extensive degree of burn that he had suffered, and all the consequences related to that fluids, electrolytes, body salts, and inability to transfer to burn center for complete care, his outlook was un-survivable,” testified Dr. John Taylor, the Pediatric Intensivist at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

The landlord of the home also took the stand Wednesday, answering questions about the electrical situation in the house. A state crime examiner also took the stand.

Testimony continues Thursday.

