Cash bond raised for man charged in crash that killed two people in Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The cash bond for a man facing charges in a fatal crash has now increased.

Kelton J. Snulligan was charged in July with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, two counts of causing injury while operating under the influence, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, and bail jumping. The crash left two people dead and several injured in Allouez.

During a court hearing on Monday, prosecutors requested Snulligan’s cash bond be increased to $100,000, saying the state had received blood results from the investigation. Snulligan’s previous bond had been set to $25,000.

The crash happened at the Kwik Trip on the 2200 block of S. Webster Ave. in Allouez in July. Two people, Luis Rios-Alvarado and Trevor M. Herman, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation shows Rios was driving south on Webster Ave. and attempted a left turn onto Allouez Ave. when his Toyota Scion was hit by a Mercedes going towards the city at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a rest in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip near the fuel pumps, while the Toyota came to a rest in the middle of Webster Ave.

Rios and Hermon both died before they could be taken to a hospital. Four other people were taken to area hospitals, including one patient in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was Snulligan. He was also hospitalized after the crash.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the passengers in Snulligan’s vehicle told firefighters at the scene of the crash that they were headed to Bellin Hospital with their friend because they believed she had alcohol poisoning.

While at the hospital, the criminal complaint said Snulligan was seen being physically combative with hospital staff and had to be intubated for treatment to occur. An investigator noted in the complaint a faint odor of alcohol from Snulligan’s mouth. Due to Snulligan’s condition at the hospital, authorities couldn’t conduct sobriety tests, but were able to get a blood test. The complaint, which was filed shortly after the crash, doesn’t list the results from the blood draw.

