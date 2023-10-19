Bond set at $300k for suspect in Sun Prairie Walmart stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stabbing an employee at the Sun Prairie Walmart had his bond set at $300,000 in court on Wednesday.

Miguel A. Barajas Ceballos, 22, appeared for his preliminary hearing for charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and vehicle operator flee/elude officer.

The prosecutor argued that Miguel A. Barajas Ceballos’ bail should be set at $500,000, noting he brought the knife he used in the stabbing from home, making the attack premeditated.

Barajas-Ceballos’ attorney contended that his client is unemployed, lives with his family and has no criminal record. The attorney said he believed $5,000 or $10,000 would be a sufficient amount in this case.

“In reviewing the criminal complaint, the allegations are of almost the most severe criminal charges there are,” court commissioner Karie Cattanach said before deciding to set his cash bail at $300,000. “The injuries and conduct as described are multiple penetrating wounds to the victim’s body in what does appear to be a random attack at a Walmart, but for medical intervention we could be looking at the most severe charges. Luckily we’re not.”

Barajas-Ceballos’ attorney also told the court the suspect has diagnosed schizophrenia, and asked Cattanach to order a competency exam. A competency hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6, according to court records.

If Barajas Ceballos posts bail, he would not be allowed to have any type of weapon or be at the Walmart in Sun Prairie.

Miguel A Barajas Ceballos (Dane County Jail)

Sun Prairie Police Department Lt. Ryan Cox said Tuesday that the victim was in stable, yet critical, condition at a local hospital. The criminal complaint states a surgeon told police the victim had suffered a dozen stab wounds to multiple parts of his body.

In the criminal complaint, the victim recalled to officers how he was walking down the main aisle of the store the night of Oct. 16 when the suspect came out of a side aisle and immediately stabbed him. The victim said he tried fighting back and was able to push the suspect into a merchandise rack, and the suspect ran away.

Police arrested the suspect after a high-speed chase that went into Madison. Police later found a knife covered in blood on the passenger side floorboard of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.