ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN MOVES IN...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Another round of rain moves in
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Low pressure is swirling over our heads. This weathermaker is wrapping another round of rain into northeast Wisconsin. Most of the afternoon rain will be light, with additional showers through tonight. We’re expecting additional rainfall totals under one-quarter of an inch.

While yesterday was a warm October day, it’s not as balmy today. Our high temperatures will be not too far from 60 degrees. While that’s more seasonable for this time of year, that’s nearly 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

We’re also tracking another disturbance that’s crashing into the Pacific Northwest... It’s heading in our direction, and will bring us more rain Friday night and into Saturday morning. However, it looks like most of tomorrow night’s rain will arrive around and after midnight. We’re optimistic that playoff high school football games will be dry. The showers will gradually wrap up on Saturday, with sunshine returning on Sunday.

Our weather will also be cooling down as we go into the weekend. High temperatures will settle in the lower 50s. The crisp weather, lighter winds and return of sunshine on Sunday, will make for a good day to check out our peaking fall foliage.

Check it out, we've reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They're now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here:

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. Not as warm. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Cool and damp. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. More rain late at night. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Early showers. Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Partly sunny and turning breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 57

