Aaron Jones return could be boost Green Bay’s offense needs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one in the NFL has a worse rushing defense than the Denver Broncos. The team has already given up more than a thousand yards this season. That’s good news for a Packers offense, and ground game, looking to find its footing as running back Aaron Jones gets up to full strength.

On Wednesday, Jones practiced for the second time since the team returned from the bye week.

Green Bay’s feature back missing the latest contest against the Raiders due to that nagging hamstring injury, which he reaggravated in the final practice before the trip to Las Vegas.

“I felt like I was recovering faster, I was running really quickly, all of that. Coach LaFleur was like, ‘you good for the next week?’ I was like, ‘I think I can go this week.’ Just kind of winged a little bit I guess. I’m back feeling good now. I guess that’s the positive part,” said Aaron Jones.

“It’s been very frustrating, you know, but having to check myself when I walk in the door. It’s never about me. It’s about the guys in this locker room. How can I help them.”

This season the Packers are ranked 27th in yards per contest and 24th in yards per carry. A small sample size, but Jones is averaging 4.2 yards each time he touches the ball on the ground.

“Aaron Jones is probably the best player on our team. Anytime you’re missing the best player on the team, you know, that’s going to be tough to play without him. He’s going to fit through the smallest holes and explode out there for 12, 15 yards. You never know, he might take it to the house,” said guard Jon Runyan.

Then there’s what he can do through the air. A healthy Jones had 86 yards on just two catches, including the touchdown in which he pulled his hamstring week one in Chicago.

“Yeah, he’s an explosive playmaker. That’s the guy we need to get the ball to when he’s in. The tape doesn’t lie. He does a lot of really good things out there on the field. I think, like I said, defenses have to account for another guy out there, another playmaker, and how they’re going to stop him,” said quarterback Jordan Love.

Still the return of Jones will not fix all of the problems for a young offense that’s struggled getting out of the gates as of late.

“Being physical, you know, just the mentality being nasty leaning on them one play at a time, and it’s going to take all eleven across the board. Not just one person making a play. Every play we need all eleven making a play,” said Jones.

