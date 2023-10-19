Aaron Jones return could be boost Green Bay’s offense needs

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) before an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 28,...
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) before an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one in the NFL has a worse rushing defense than the Denver Broncos. The team has already given up more than a thousand yards this season. That’s good news for a Packers offense, and ground game, looking to find its footing as running back Aaron Jones gets up to full strength.

On Wednesday, Jones practiced for the second time since the team returned from the bye week.

Green Bay’s feature back missing the latest contest against the Raiders due to that nagging hamstring injury, which he reaggravated in the final practice before the trip to Las Vegas.

“I felt like I was recovering faster, I was running really quickly, all of that. Coach LaFleur was like, ‘you good for the next week?’ I was like, ‘I think I can go this week.’ Just kind of winged a little bit I guess. I’m back feeling good now. I guess that’s the positive part,” said Aaron Jones.

“It’s been very frustrating, you know, but having to check myself when I walk in the door. It’s never about me. It’s about the guys in this locker room. How can I help them.”

This season the Packers are ranked 27th in yards per contest and 24th in yards per carry. A small sample size, but Jones is averaging 4.2 yards each time he touches the ball on the ground.

“Aaron Jones is probably the best player on our team. Anytime you’re missing the best player on the team, you know, that’s going to be tough to play without him. He’s going to fit through the smallest holes and explode out there for 12, 15 yards. You never know, he might take it to the house,” said guard Jon Runyan.

Then there’s what he can do through the air. A healthy Jones had 86 yards on just two catches, including the touchdown in which he pulled his hamstring week one in Chicago.

“Yeah, he’s an explosive playmaker. That’s the guy we need to get the ball to when he’s in. The tape doesn’t lie. He does a lot of really good things out there on the field. I think, like I said, defenses have to account for another guy out there, another playmaker, and how they’re going to stop him,” said quarterback Jordan Love.

Still the return of Jones will not fix all of the problems for a young offense that’s struggled getting out of the gates as of late.

“Being physical, you know, just the mentality being nasty leaning on them one play at a time, and it’s going to take all eleven across the board. Not just one person making a play. Every play we need all eleven making a play,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Fire truck at The Sycamores apartments
UPDATE: Sycamore Drive apartment fire causes $60k in damages
Nathan Stymiest
34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams talks to Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones after an NFL football...
Aaron Jones says Packers’ bye week helped him recover from hamstring injury
PACKERS BRONCOS
No “D” in Denver? Not so fast
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Dayo...
Packers add former Jaguars running back James Robinson to their practice squad
High school football playoff brackets released