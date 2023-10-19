$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Check your tickets: the Wisconsin Lottery says a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday in Fond du Lac.

The lottery says the ticket was sold at Kwik Trip.

The player doubled their prize by adding the Power Play (2X) to the ticket, the lottery says.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Lottery said other locations saw winners Wednesday.

In Big Bend, a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip and at Bob & Steve’s BP Amoco in New Richmond, a winning $66,000 Badger 5 Jackpot ticket was sold.

