$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Check your tickets: the Wisconsin Lottery says a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday in Fond du Lac.

The lottery says the ticket was sold at Kwik Trip.

The player doubled their prize by adding the Power Play (2X) to the ticket, the lottery says.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Lottery said other locations saw winners Wednesday.

In Big Bend, a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip and at Bob & Steve’s BP Amoco in New Richmond, a winning $66,000 Badger 5 Jackpot ticket was sold.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Nathan Stymiest
34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers

Latest News

DEBRIEF: Superintendent defends decision on school lunches
DEBRIEF: Superintendent defends decision on school lunches
Sergeant Michael Luberda was honored Thursday as the 2023 First Responder of The Year.
Green Bay sergeant honored as first responder of the year in Madison
Sergeant Michael Luberda was honored Thursday as the 2023 First Responder of The Year.
Green Bay sergeant honored as first responder of the year in Madison
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police shooting from Sept. 13 incident deemed justified