WARMER & BREEZY WITH LATE-DAY SHOWERS

As south winds begin to blow, warmer autumn weather arrives today across northeast Wisconsin. Our high temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle 60s, with lower 60s by the Lakeshore and across the Northwoods. Today will turn out to be the warmest day of the week.

That breezy south wind is picking up ahead of incoming low pressure. This weathermaker will cause clouds to gradually thicken across the area. Look for scattered showers to develop this afternoon and last through this evening... Then, another round of light rain will swing through northeast Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and evening. Through late Thursday, our rainfall totals will likely be less than half an inch.

Another chance of light rain arrives Friday night and into early Saturday. We’re hoping we can squeeze in those playoff high school football games before any raindrops fall... But it may be a close call!

Beyond today, our temperatures will be trending down. Our weekend highs will be in the cool lower 50s. This weekend will also be the weekend where we reach peak fall color in the Fox Valley. “Leaf peepers” should enjoy the nice foliage while we have it!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SE 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW/NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Some sun, but clouds thicken. Late showers. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again. More late rain. Not as breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Early showers. Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 60

