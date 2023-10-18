Universities of Wisconsin President talks branding, DEI, UWO layoffs

It’s a tumultuous time for the Universities of Wisconsin system.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Close to home, UW-Oshkosh executed planned layoffs on Monday to address a budget deficit of $18 million.

The system announced that two more branch campuses will cease to offer in-person learning, including UW-Oshkosh’s Fond Du Lac campus.

in Madison Tuesday, legislative Republicans refused approved raises for system employees, while approving raises for other state employees.

Not all Republicans backed that decision. The latest tactic employed by House Speaker Robin Vos to force the system to eliminate DEI positions on UW campuses.

Previously, $32 million was withheld from system funding over this same issue.

Amidst all of this, the system is rebranding itself. Last week, they changed the name from the University of Wisconsin System to the Universities of Wisconsin.

Joining us to talk more about these issues in the video above is Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman.

