Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Two toddlers and an 8-year-old are dead after a house fire in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy when they arrived. The children were sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle the fire, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. A person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Fond du Lac police say the three Michigan men targeted Walmart stores in Wisconsin
Michigan men grabbed employee, stole Apple watches from Fond du Lac Walmart: Police
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Labor, delivery services at Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus cease operations
Sienna Pecore makes a court appearance via video conferencing
Judge rejects emergency jail transfer of teen charged in fatal Mason St. crash
Shawano School District
Shawano High School athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech

Latest News

Nicotine use increases
FDA takes steps to ban menthol cigarettes
The White House is now considering the FDA's proposed ban
FDA takes final steps to ban menthol cigarettes
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan will try again to become House speaker, but his detractors are considering options
Moms Clean Air Force is a group pushing for improved air quality in schools
Moms trying to improve classroom air quality
Computers set up for conference
Women in Technology hosts cybersecurity conference in Fox Cities