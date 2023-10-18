Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation

The woman found dead in the home was identified as Jessica VanSyoc
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police on Wednesday confirmed the suspect in last week’s homicide investigation, Eric VanSyoc, died after being taken into custody last Saturday.

The woman who was found dead in the man’s home was identified as his wife, Jessica VanSyoc, 45. She had “substantial traumatic injuries.”

Police had been called to the VanSyocs’ home to check on a person’s welfare. Mr. VanSyoc was found in the same room as his wife.

According to police: Due to Mr. VanSyoc’s uncooperative and erratic behavior, a Kaukauna police officer and Outagamie County sheriff’s deputy both deployed stun guns.

After he was detained, VanSyoc had a medical episode. Officers and paramedics started rendering aid, but he died later at the hospital.

The officer and deputy are both on administrative leave while their use of force is investigated, which is routine. The Appleton Police Department is handling the investigation, since state law requires these to be handled by an outside agency.

