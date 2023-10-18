SCATTERED SHOWERS ARRIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Scattered showers projected late tomorrow
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High clouds will stream across the area overnight with thicker clouds arriving prior to dawn. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s are expected tonight. Temperatures could rise a couple degrees as the clouds increase.

Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday as we get a breezy south wind. Our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers by the afternoon; more widespread rain will develop by the evening. More rain on is in the forecast on Thursday, but neither day will be a washout. Many spots will get less than 1/4″ of rain out of this system.

Another round of rain is heading our way Friday night and through Saturday morning. It will be a close call whether or not playoff high school football games get any wet weather... Regardless, it looks like the second half of this week will be a bit unsettled. Saturday will be breezy as well. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s, but milder upper 50s are back next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with late showers possible. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
We Energies logo
We Energies faces threat of workers strike
Shawano School District
Shawano High School athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather
DEVELOPING SUN THIS AFTERNOON, MORE CLOUDS & SHOWERS WEDNESDAY
Scattered showers projected late tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tomorrow appears warmer
Low clouds and fog are on the way out setting up a very nice and seasonably mild afternoon.
MORE CLOUDS & SHOWERS WEDNESDAY
First Alert Weather
EARLY FOG & FROST, FOLLOWED BY SUN