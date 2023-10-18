SCATTERED SHOWERS ARRIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

High clouds will stream across the area overnight with thicker clouds arriving prior to dawn. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s are expected tonight. Temperatures could rise a couple degrees as the clouds increase.

Highs will be in the 60s on Wednesday as we get a breezy south wind. Our next weathermaker will bring us scattered showers by the afternoon; more widespread rain will develop by the evening. More rain on is in the forecast on Thursday, but neither day will be a washout. Many spots will get less than 1/4″ of rain out of this system.

Another round of rain is heading our way Friday night and through Saturday morning. It will be a close call whether or not playoff high school football games get any wet weather... Regardless, it looks like the second half of this week will be a bit unsettled. Saturday will be breezy as well. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s, but milder upper 50s are back next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A starlit evening. High clouds late. LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with late showers possible. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.