No “D” in Denver? Not so fast

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saying there’s no “D” in Denver is taking the easy way out and ignoring a few things. Yes, the Broncos gave up 70 points to the Dolphins in a game this season. But in their last outing? They gave up just 19 points to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Denver’s defense does rank dead last overall, dead last against the run, 3rd-worst against the pass. But the Packers are far more concerned with getting things right with their own offensive execution rather than taking advantage of any deficiency on the other side.

“You’re only as good as your last performance,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “And I think their last performance, against the Chiefs, was pretty solid defensively. It’s not like they are not being competitive. It’s just that some spectacular plays are being made against them. And I definitely think it’s a group that you have to be careful (against). Because they have a lot of talent on the back end. They can make you pay because they have really good ball skills as well. I am not as worried about that. I am more worried about us. We need more consistent play in every facet.”

“That Miami game, I just watched it, and Miami was doing some really good things,” said quarterback Jordan Love. “They were just flowing the whole game. It looks like they just didn’t have any negative plays. Everything was executing for them.”

On the other side of the ball, Russell Wilson and the Broncos offensve have been the butt of many jokes since his arrival at a Mile High. But this season, Wilson actually has more touchdown passes and fewer picks than Mahomes. He’s getting some things done, though his team is not so far this season. And the Packers are going to Mile High, a place they have won once all-time. And that win in 2007 required overtime. It should still be tough this weekend.

On the injury front, RB Aaron Jones professed his hamstring is feeling much better. He practiced in a limited fashion again on Wednesday. As did safety Darnell Savage. ILB Quay Walker returned to practice in a limited fashion, though fellow inside backer De’Vondre Campbell remains out and is expected to be doubtful this week.

