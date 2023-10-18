New report shows state-wide increase in domestic violence related deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New data from ‘End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin’ shows a 20% increase in domestic abuse-related deaths in 2022 compared to the year before.

The data shows 96 deaths related to domestic violence last year in Wisconsin; that number includes both victims and perpetrators. That’s sixteen more deaths than in 2021, and the highest total since the organization began collecting data in 2000.

The report also reveals that several victims were killed after their relationship ended or when one person was taking steps to end it. This year, Action 2 News reported on multiple domestic abuse related incidents in our area, including a double homicide in January.

Several efforts are underway trying to highlight the issue and show the resources available in the community, like the YWCA’s ‘Week Without Violence.’

The Executive Director of the local YWCA, Amy Schaeuble, says domestic violence comes in several forms and should never be ignored.

“Whether that’s domestic abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, stalking, online or in person it does impact women and girls of all backgrounds,” said Schaeuble.

Schaeuble says the goal of the annual program tries to amplify survivor voices and reach policymakers. Some upcoming events this week include a free self-defense workshop, a self-care event, and more.

There’s more information on local resources for domestic violence here.

