Lawmakers’ letter urges feds to keep sturgeon off endangered species list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A deadline is looming to possibly put lake sturgeon on the endangered species list. This possible change could impact the $234 million a year industry and a long-time tradition for Wisconsinites.

The deadline is set for June 30 of next year. It’s a federal government decision so it’s not up to the state and we’re in a waiting game to learn the fate of a beloved tradition in Wisconsin.

Every year - once the lakes freeze in certain areas of Northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people flock to so-called “shanty towns” to take part in the sturgeon spearing season.

People from across the country and beyond, take part in the tradition. Margaret Stadig with the Wisconsin DNR says lake sturgeon will always be highly monitored but thanks to robust programs - their population has done well in the state.

“We have a very healthy population, particularly in the Winnebago system, we’ve got roughly or over 40,000 adult lake sturgeon in the system,” said said the DNR Winnebago Lake Sturgeon Biologist.

A decision on whether to add the fish to the endangered species list is a federal decision, but Republican State Representative Ty Bodden is working to get an exemption for Wisconsin.

“Our fishery in Wisconsin is the best pretty much in the entire country, we know what we’re doing here. We have a long heritage, a long history of managing the fish, we have great sturgeon biologists. I would just like Wisconsin off this list,” said Rep. Bodden.

Bodden recently sent out a letter to officials addressing the impact if lake sturgeon are put on the endangered species list. He asked other legislators for signature support. He says he’s received good feedback from other elected leaders, and many understand the economic impact this would have in Wisconsin.

“We have people coming from all 50 states come to Wisconsin to sturgeon spear, this brings in people, it’s great for our tourism industry, it’s great for our businesses if we lost that. Stockbridge for example, a town of almost 700 people blows up to thousands of people that weekend, bars are full, restaurants are full, businesses are full,” said Rep. Bodden.

Bodden says he understands the issue outside of our state where there are legitimate concerns; however, Stadig says the spearing season actually plays an important role in keeping the sturgeon population healthy, thanks to the data the DNR gathers during that time.

“But I can’t do it alone. I need the spearers to buy in and come to the registration stations without that, I’m dead in the water. So, it is not just us it’s the buy in from the entire community all the way up to Shawano and all the way down to Princeton that buys into this species and what we’re doing and what we’re managing,” he said.

Stadig says at this point the full impact of a change is unknown. She says before a decision is made a public comment period would happen to make your voice heard. We’ll be the first to alert you when that comment period opens.

