Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A team from UW Milwaukee is now in Oshkosh trying to determine the scope of an ancient Native American village, discovered during a road reconstruction project at Menominee Park.

City officials believe it’s the largest discovery of artifacts ever in the area. Action 2 News is told the historic village was preserved under the park road that’s now torn up and likely dates to between 900 and 1600 AD.

What’s known as Pratt Trail, inside Menominee Park, is now the site, of what could be, the largest Native American Village ever found during a construction project in Oshkosh.

“We have encountered things on other projects in the past just not to this scope and magnitude,” said James Rabe, the Oshkosh Director of Public Works.

City officials say they knew the area, would likely have Native American artifacts, so they notified a team from UW Milwaukee to be on standby once road re-construction started in August.

“As we started pulling back the asphalt pavement and the little bit of base course that was under there they started finding more than they originally thought they might so UW Milwaukee has a team out there identifying, cataloging, and trying to brush it off to figure out exactly what they’re uncovering,” said Rabe.

A spokesperson for the UW-Milwaukee team told us: “We are working with our regulatory agencies, the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to document and preserve in place the cultural deposits. Work will continue through the fall.”

As for what’s been found..

“They’re finding a lot of the signs of like ceramic pottery, tools, things like that,” said Rabe.

The city is also working with the leaders of the Menominee and Ho-Chunk Nations, who’ve been out to the site.

“It’s a nice flat spot adjacent to the water body and the water body was, that was a mode of transportation, food, whether it be wild rice or the fisheries in Lake Winnebago so it does make sense that it was a site,” said Rabe.

The city says its preference is to keep the artifacts in place undisturbed and one possibility is to build the road with a higher elevation, allowing that to happen.

