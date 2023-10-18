Green Bay Rockers named Northwoods League Organization of the Year

Rockers won their first Northwoods League championship last season
Green Bay Rockers 2023 Organization of the Year
Green Bay Rockers 2023 Organization of the Year(Green Bay Rockers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The accolades are rolling in for the Green Bay Rockers.

At last week’s Northwoods League fall meetings, the Green Bay Rockers were presented with the league’s Organization of the Year award. The award comes on the heels of the Rockers first Summer Collegiate World Series Championship win since they became a franchise in 2006.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year after a record-setting season,” said Rockers Vice President and GM John Fanta. “I can’t thank our ownership, front office, seasonal staff, host families, coaches, players, business and community partners and our fans for their dedication to the Rockers to make this an unforgettable year on and off the field. Our goal has been to make Capital Credit Union Park a place to bring the community together year-round and this award reaffirms that the Rockers brand of affordable fun is resonating in the Greater Green Bay area.”

The Green Bay Rockers finished the regular season with a 41-31 record and followed it up with a 4-0 record in the postseason to capture last season’s championship crown. The 2024 league schedule has yet to be released, the Rockers schedule for 2024 will be updated when it is announced.

