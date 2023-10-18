FDA takes steps to ban menthol cigarettes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal officials are taking big steps to ban menthol cigarettes. This is a rule public health officials say could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

The White House is reviewing an FDA plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Federal officials have been talking about this for years. Approval from the Office of Management and Budget is the last step before this is all finalized, but we don’t yet know when that could happen.

Scientists say menthol makes smoking more addictive and appealing to young people. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than half of kids who smoke use menthol products.

One study suggests a U.S. menthol ban could save more than half a million lives over 40 years.

The American Lung Association is hailing the FDA’s proposed ban.

Experts predict if this gets final approval, the tobacco industry will fight it in court.

