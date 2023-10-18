FDA takes steps to ban menthol cigarettes

Scientists say menthol makes smoking more addictive and appealing to young people
The White House is now considering the FDA's proposed ban
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal officials are taking big steps to ban menthol cigarettes. This is a rule public health officials say could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

The White House is reviewing an FDA plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Federal officials have been talking about this for years. Approval from the Office of Management and Budget is the last step before this is all finalized, but we don’t yet know when that could happen.

Scientists say menthol makes smoking more addictive and appealing to young people. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than half of kids who smoke use menthol products.

One study suggests a U.S. menthol ban could save more than half a million lives over 40 years.

The American Lung Association is hailing the FDA’s proposed ban.

Experts predict if this gets final approval, the tobacco industry will fight it in court.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Fond du Lac police say the three Michigan men targeted Walmart stores in Wisconsin
Michigan men grabbed employee, stole Apple watches from Fond du Lac Walmart: Police
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Labor, delivery services at Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus cease operations
Sienna Pecore makes a court appearance via video conferencing
Judge rejects emergency jail transfer of teen charged in fatal Mason St. crash
Shawano School District
Shawano High School athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech

Latest News

A person about to ride an e-scooter on the sidewalk.
From broken bones to burns, injuries involving e-bikes, e-scooters increasing
Getting the flu and COVID shots will likely offer optimal protection by mid-November.
CDC: Flu season is officially here
Breast cancer patient Tina Deeg on her wedding day
Appleton woman enjoys wedding day thanks to experimental breast cancer treatment
Green Bay Metro Fire Department "Bras of the Bay" entry (file image)
Bras of the Bay spreads mastectomy awareness