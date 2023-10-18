Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead

UTICA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials responded to a crash on October 17, at 3:17 p.m. at County Road M just north of Banville road in the Town of Utica.

Upon arrival, first responders and deputies discovered the bodies of two female occupants inside the damaged vehicle.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling south when it lost control. Then officials say it abruptly crossed the north lane of traffic into the east ditch where it rolled several times before coming to rest in the ditch line.

The vehicle was occupied by two females, one 28-years-old and the other, 30 years-old, from the City of Oshkosh.

Two lanes of County Road M were closed for approximately 3 hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office.

