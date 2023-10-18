Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead

Police lights (Generic)
Police lights (Generic)(KTTC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials responded to a crash on October 17, at 3:17 p.m. at County Road M just north of Banville road in the Town of Utica.

Upon arrival, first responders and deputies discovered the bodies of two female occupants inside the damaged vehicle.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling south when it lost control. Then officials say it abruptly crossed the north lane of traffic into the east ditch where it rolled several times before coming to rest in the ditch line.

The vehicle was occupied by two females, one 28-years-old and the other, 30 years-old, from the City of Oshkosh.

Two lanes of County Road M were closed for approximately 3 hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
We Energies logo
We Energies faces threat of workers strike
Shawano School District
Shawano High School athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin

Latest News

ATM (generic)
Evidence of card skimming at two Verve Credit Union ATMs
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
She is charged with killing her baby nephew
Murder trial underway for Green Bay woman charged with setting fire that killed her nephew
Universities of Wisconsin
UW Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac campus to end in-person instruction