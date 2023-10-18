GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The skimmers were discovered this week in Oshkosh. Vice president of Risk Management at Verve Credit Union Grant Wheat says there was evidence of card skimming at two Verve Credit Union ATMs.

Verve Credit Union was able to find out which Verve members were impacted by the skimmers. The business says it was able to refund those members’ money.

People that were using a different banks’ card to withdraw money from the ATMs are being tracked down too, says Wheat.

No member information is at risk since there was no security breach in the incident, said Verve. The card skimmers only targeted the ATMs, and now Verve is working with law enforcement now to bring a resolution to this scam.

All of Verve’s ATMs were checked, now they are safe to use.

Wheat hopes to get this information out to the public to help the community know what to look out for and be aware of. He says he wants to prevent this from happening again.

A few years back, Verve partnered with various law enforcement agencies in the valley to create the ‘Fraud Squad’. This squad was put together to help curb the effects of frauds and scams.

The Oshkosh Police Department has confirmed they are investigating the Verve Credit Union incident regarding the card skimmers.

