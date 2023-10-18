Crews fight fire at apartments on Sycamore Drive in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Sycamore Drive Wednesday morning.

The fire department tells Action 2 News crews didn’t see flames when they arrived just after 7:30 but there was smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters assisted one person out of the apartment complex but the majority of tenants got out on their own.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Investigators believe the fire started on the second floor but they aren’t sure of its exact origin yet.

The fire department didn’t immediately know how many tenants or apartments are impacted.

