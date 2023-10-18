Crews fight fire at apartments on Sycamore Drive in Green Bay

Fire truck at The Sycamores apartments
Fire truck at The Sycamores apartments(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Sycamore Drive Wednesday morning.

The fire department tells Action 2 News crews didn’t see flames when they arrived just after 7:30 but there was smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters assisted one person out of the apartment complex but the majority of tenants got out on their own.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Investigators believe the fire started on the second floor but they aren’t sure of its exact origin yet.

The fire department didn’t immediately know how many tenants or apartments are impacted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Fond du Lac police say the three Michigan men targeted Walmart stores in Wisconsin
Michigan men accused in Fond du Lac Walmart theft due in court Wednesday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Labor, delivery services at Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus cease operations
Sienna Pecore makes a court appearance via video conferencing
Judge rejects emergency jail transfer of teen charged in fatal Mason St. crash
Shawano School District
Shawano High School athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech

Latest News

Fond du Lac police say the three Michigan men targeted Walmart stores in Wisconsin
Michigan men accused in Fond du Lac Walmart theft due in court Wednesday
Moms Clean Air Force is a group pushing for improved air quality in schools
Moms fighting for better air quality in schools
Nicotine use increases
FDA takes steps to ban menthol cigarettes
The White House is now considering the FDA's proposed ban
FDA takes final steps to ban menthol cigarettes
Moms Clean Air Force is a group pushing for improved air quality in schools
Moms trying to improve classroom air quality