Bond set for Michigan men in Fond du Lac Walmart robbery case

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Michigan men appeared in court for the first time accused of targeting Walmart stores in Wisconsin.

Jaylon Autry, Ricky Bell, and Antonio Butler were charged Tuesday with felony retail theft, use of force, and disorderly conduct.

Action 2 News was the only station in court Wednesday as the men made their initial appearances. Bond was set for each man at $100,000 and they have been ordered to have no contact with each other, witnesses, or any Walmart stores.

As we’ve reported, police say the men held an employee down at the Walmart on North Rolling Meadows Drive and stole $3,600 worth of Apple watches. They were arrested that same day at a Walmart in Whitewater.

