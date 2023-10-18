Appleton Library Board approves move to new temporary location

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Library Board Tuesday evening approved a move to another temporary location while its permanent location is undergoing renovations.

The library’s new temporary home will be the old Habitat ReStore site at 3000 East College Avenue. The facility is about 18,000 square feet, which is 7,000 square feet smaller than its current temporary location.

A news release from October 16 stated the temporary location of the Appleton Public Library on South Kensington Drive found a renter to rent out the space.

Thompson Center on Lourdes, a nonprofit senior center, is in the early stages of making the ReStore its long-term home as they are currently housed at St. Bernadette Parish. Thompson Center on Lourdes agreed to allow the library to lease the ReStore building from them until the new library is complete.

The Finance Committee will host a special meeting on Wednesday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. to award American Rescue Plan grant money to Thompson Center on Lourdes for $1,000,000.

Appleton Common Council will then vote on it during its meeting at 7:00 p.m.

“Thompson Center already has to do some build-out for their project and having funding that will support them in general from ARPA will help offset the work that they need to have done on a different timeline,” Appleton Library Director Colleen Rortvedt said. “They’re doing it sooner and then they’re moving in later but they are allowing us to benefit from some of that build-out.”

Rortvedt said from a lease standpoint and other operational costs, they have already budgeted to provide those expenses at Kensington so they will be provided at their new temporary location as well.

She said they budgeted for two moves; however, there is now a third move on the horizon when the library moves back to its permanent location once renovations are complete.

“In terms of the additional costs of the additional move, we are working to give Council some other levers for funding some of that as well,” Rortvedt said. “I know Dean (Gazza) has a staff member working on some grant funding for some assisting ability features that would help offset the cost of that additional move.”

Dean Gazza, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Management said the ReStore building has a lower cost per square foot than the former Best Buy location, lowering operational costs.

“When we looked at locations two years ago, there were two spaces basically that could satisfy us, this one and the old Shopko,” Rortvedt said. “The old Shopko was exponentially more than this one and even moving and even funding an additional move, this is still by far the least cost option.”

Second, the Board approved the request to reward Boulevard Relocation Services for $177,119.42 with a five percent contingency, contingent upon approval of the sublease agreement, library closure dates, and ARPA fund allocation to Thompson Center on Lourdes.

Finally, the Board approved the temporary closure of the temporary location. The library’s last day at its location on South Kensington Drive is November 21. It will be closed for seven weeks and plans to reopen at the ReStore on January 8, 2024.

Community Partnerships Supervisor Adriana McCleer said programming will continue through the closure period. Programs that have been virtual for teens and adults will continue to be virtual.

“The calendar will still look active and dynamic and we’ll rely on those community locations that have welcomed us formerly and host programs there and make accommodations for those that just don’t have a location in the community because they rely on the library for hosting it,” McCleer said.

All the details can be found on the library’s website. McCleer is encouraging people to sign up for the library’s newsletter to stay up-to-date on what’s happening.

