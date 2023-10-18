3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The night the birds died in Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One night. One building. One thousand birds dead.

It happened two weeks ago at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago, a huge -- and largely glass-walled -- event facility. Typically McCormick Place gets that many bird strikes in an entire year. Birds were still hitting the building as workers were picking up the bodies.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz takes a deeper look at this tragedy and the problem of birds hitting windows in general.

He also discusses the things that can be done to diminish the problem.

