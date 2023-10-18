3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The night the birds died in Chicago

Staffers at Field Museum in Chicago said that they've collected scores of birds that collided...
Staffers at Field Museum in Chicago said that they've collected scores of birds that collided into McCormick Place.(Source: Courtesy of Lauren Nassef, Field Museum)
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One night. One building. One thousand birds dead.

It happened two weeks ago at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago, a huge -- and largely glass-walled -- event facility. Typically McCormick Place gets that many bird strikes in an entire year. Birds were still hitting the building as workers were picking up the bodies.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz takes a deeper look at this tragedy and the problem of birds hitting windows in general.

He also discusses the things that can be done to diminish the problem.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Three Michigan men are suspected of targeting Walmart stores in Wisconsin
$100K bond set for Michigan men in Fond du Lac Walmart robbery
Nathan Stymiest
34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Labor, delivery services at Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus cease operations

Latest News

Lawmakers' letter urges feds to keep sturgeon off endangered species list
Lawmakers' letter urges feds to keep sturgeon off endangered species list
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The night the birds died in Chicago
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The night the birds died in Chicago
Fire truck at The Sycamores apartments
UPDATE: Sycamore Drive apartment fire causes $60k in damages
New state-wide data on domestic violence
New report shows state-wide increase in domestic violence related deaths