Wisconsin State Representatives ask for lake sturgeon to be kept off Endangered Species List

MADISON, Wis (WBAY) - State Representative Ty Bodden has gotten legislative signatures for a letter asking the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop the lake sturgeon from being designated as an endangered species in Wisconsin.

The lake sturgeon is the centerpiece of several regions in Wisconsin, with the sturgeon spearing season starting in February. Bodden’s letter asks that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service exclude Wisconsin from any future decision on lake sturgeon because of the preservation of their population by Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources.

“Being a resident and Representative of Stockbridge, the Sturgeon Capital of the World, and representing a substantial portion of Lake Winnebago along with other regions deeply rooted in sturgeon spearing, this issue hits extremely close to home.” said Bodden in a statement on Monday. “Even though this is a federal matter, I am committed to doing everything in my power to preserve our traditions and prevent government interference in our way of life.”

According to the National Wildlife Foundation, lake sturgeon are the oldest and largest fish in America, dating back to the time of dinosaurs. They can live to be over 100 years old, grow to six and a half feet long and weigh over 200 pounds. Previously abundant in the Great Lakes and Mississippi River systems, they were first designated as a threatened species in 1994 by the state of Michigan due to over-fishing. Dams, pollution, disease, and invasive species all threaten lake sturgeon and interrupt their long spawning cycles. In Sept of 2021, a federal court ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine by 2024 whether lake sturgeons should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Bodden’s letter features signatures from 28 members of the State Legislature.

