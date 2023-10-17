Wisconsin Senate to vote on bill banning gender-affirming care

State Assembly voted in favor of the bill last Thursday
Trans bill senate vote
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Senate is set to vote on a bill that would prohibit healthcare providers from providing gender-affirming care to anyone under the age of 18.

This ban would not apply to minors who get permission from a parent or guardian. Any healthcare licensing boards would be required to investigate any allegations of a provider in violation of these restrictions, and be required to revoke the provider’s license.

Last Thursday, the Wisconsin State Assembly voted to approve a ban on gender-affirming care and transgender youth participation in sports. Governor Tony Evers has vowed to veto such proposals.

The Senate is currently in session, the meeting is available on Wiseye.

