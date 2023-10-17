UW Oshkosh Fond du Lac campus to end in-person instruction

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Oshkosh, Fond du Lac campus will soon end in-person instruction, Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announced Tuesday in a news release.

The UW Oshkosh, Fond du Lac campus is one of two campuses at which in-person instruction will end, the other being UW-Milwaukee at Washington County; the goal date is June 2024.

Additionally, UW-Platteville Richland will be closed.

The actions would leave 10 remaining branch campuses located in Barron County, Baraboo, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marshfield, Menasha (Fox Cities), Rock County, Sheboygan, Waukesha, and Wausau.

Choices made by the vast majority of traditional and nontraditional students are driving the decision, Rothman said, not cost savings.

“We are seeing freshman enrollment rising at most of our four-year campuses while enrollment at the two-year campuses has been falling at a rapid rate for years,” Rothman said in a news release. “Moreover, online enrollment has been trending up as well. The market is telling us that increasingly students are pursuing a degree at our four-year campuses or online.”

The news release said Rothman added that the student experience is waning on some branch campuses because of the decline in enrollment. Existing students attending the campuses where in-person learning will be no longer available will be offered enrollment options at other universities.

Rothman told chancellors to embark on the negotiations promptly with the goal of cementing a clear pathway by early spring 2024.

