Sheboygan Police looking for suspect in gas station theft

Police lights (generic)
Police lights (generic)(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department received a report of a theft at the Amoco gas station at 905 Indiana Avenue in Sheboygan. During the incident the suspect gained access to the cash register. The suspect then removed an undisclosed amount of cash then left the business.

Police say no threats or force were used by the suspect in the theft.

The suspect is described as approximately 5′5″ and of thin build. Nothing else has been released from Sheboygan Police regarding the suspect.

The suspect has not been located at this time but is believed there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
We Energies logo
We Energies faces threat of workers strike
Shawano School District
Shawano High School athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin

Latest News

K9 who was shot in the line of duty
Fond du Lac County K9 walking again with assistance after shooting injury
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Labor, delivery services at Ascension NE Wisconsin - Mercy Campus cease operations
Didion Milling explosion
Jury convicts Didion Milling officials of safety violations for deadly mill explosion
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tells reporters in the state Capitol that Republican rejection of his...
Wisconsin Republicans reject eight Evers appointees, including majority of environmental board