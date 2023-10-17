Sheboygan Police looking for suspect in gas station theft

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department received a report of a theft at the Amoco gas station at 905 Indiana Avenue in Sheboygan. During the incident the suspect gained access to the cash register. The suspect then removed an undisclosed amount of cash then left the business.

Police say no threats or force were used by the suspect in the theft.

The suspect is described as approximately 5′5″ and of thin build. Nothing else has been released from Sheboygan Police regarding the suspect.

The suspect has not been located at this time but is believed there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).

