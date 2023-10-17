Shawano High School Athlete faces discipline for post with hate speech

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano School District superintendent says they’re enforcing their code of conduct for sports after a video containing a racial slur by a student athlete was shared on social media.

The school sent a letter to parents on Friday stating they do not tolerate hate speech and are asking parents to talk with their children to help prevent it.

Today, Action 2 News spoke with the superintendent as well as officials with the WIAA because the student plays volleyball. They say her actions could take away her time on the court.

The Shawano School District sent a letter home to parents and guardians on October 13, making them aware of an incident involving a derogatory post on social media.

The letter states: “As a school district, we do not and will not tolerate hate speech. Please help us in sharing this message with your children.”

“We’re just asking parents to help us solve a problem that was presented here. As a school district we can do so much and it’s really going to be something that we need the entire community to help support and help us have those conversations with our kids to make sure we can make the changes that we need to see,” Shawano School District Superintendent Kurt Krizan said.

Krizan says the athletic director and the school principal have been in touch with the girl’s family. The consequences for her post have bigger implications, since she is an athlete.

“We have a code of conduct that we will be upholding,” Krizan said.

All members of the WIAA have to have a code of conduct, Krizan says this offense falls under tier 2, that violation has a penalty of suspension from 1 to 5 contests.

“If you are out for a code of conduct reason for the WIAA team sports, if you miss the first one you are officially out for the tournament series,” Assistant director for the WIAA, Mellissa Gehring explained, “If you miss in this particular case a match, you’re out for the entire tournament, no matter how far your team goes.”

The WIAA doesn’t get involved with discipline since it’s up to each individual WIAA member school, but it does make sure schools are enforcing their code of conduct.

“The schools have to be diligent, they have to follow-through because an ineligible player would, could result in a forfeit of the whole entire match, in this case for volleyball,” Gehring said.

Even though the post has been taken down, the video has been recorded and reshared on other accounts. Officials stressing the importance of talking with your children about their actions and the power of social media.

“I think that’s what people need to realize that even if you say or do something and you’re remorseful and you take it down and you learn, whether it’s from consequences or natural consequences, once it’s on the internet, it is out there,” Gehring said.

“As a school district, we need help from the community, we need help from our parents, we need everyone sharing this message that they need to speak up and speak out if they see situations like this happening so we can address them and help support our students.” Krizan said.

The school superintendent says they take each incident reported seriously and they want to have a safe environment for children and teens to learn.

They do ask students to use the online tool “Speak up Speak out” to report incidents anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.