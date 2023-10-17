Response to Gov. Evers allocating $170 million for childcare counts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Evers yesterday pulled childcare counts funding back away from the fiscal cliff.

The governor allocated $170 million for the program to keep it running at current levels through June of 2025; the money was set to expire this coming January.

The federal government began and funded the program during the pandemic to help childcare centers stay open; the money has helped stabilize the system in the face of rising costs and inflation

The governor proposed $340 million for the program, but legislative Republicans eliminated that from the budget, preferring to generate relief to families through tax cuts

Evers does not need approval to spend the $170 million.

Candy Hall Executive Director, Childcare Resource and Referral of the Fox Valley.

