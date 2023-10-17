Response to Gov. Evers allocating $170 million for childcare counts

Governor Evers yesterday pulled childcare counts funding back away from the fiscal cliff.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The governor allocated $170 million for the program to keep it running at current levels through June of 2025; the money was set to expire this coming January.

The federal government began and funded the program during the pandemic to help childcare centers stay open; the money has helped stabilize the system in the face of rising costs and inflation

The governor proposed $340 million for the program, but legislative Republicans eliminated that from the budget, preferring to generate relief to families through tax cuts

Evers does not need approval to spend the $170 million.

In the video above, we are joined by Candy Hall Executive Director, Childcare Resource and Referral of the Fox Valley.

