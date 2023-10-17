Plea deal offered to Green Bay police officer accused of hitting suspect with squad car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson may have a plea deal to avoid a trial after being accused of hitting a suspect with his squad car.

At a pre-trial conference Tuesday, Knutson’s lawyers said there have been discussions and an offer is on the table.

“We’ve had what I would call very active ongoing discussions about the status of this matter. I suspect that it is extremely likely that we will have a voluntary resolution that we will not need the jury trial,” attorney Chris MacGillis said.

“It’s been a little bit complicated because, from what I understand, the district attorney has started a two-week jury trial yesterday that he’s been busy with, but we’ve, there’s an offer that’s been presented and it’s been worked through and I’m confident that we will have a deal,” MacGillis continued.

The court scheduled a plea and sentencing hearing, both to occur October 30.

Knutson, who’s been with the department for 13 years, was charged this past May with misconduct in public office and negligent operation of a vehicle. The charges carry up to 4 years in prison if convicted. He pleaded not guilty in August.

The incident happened in November 2021, but the district attorney’s office didn’t learn about it later. Police were looking for a man who ran away from a traffic stop.

Bodycam and dashcam footage released by the police department and D.A.’s office show Knutson driving into a grassy area outside an apartment building and hitting the victim with his vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, there were inconsistencies between Knutson’s report of the incident and the video footage.

Knutson’s attorney argued unsuccessfully to dismiss the charges, claiming the contact was unintentional and at a very slow speed that didn’t create a threat of great bodily harm to the victim.

