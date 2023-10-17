Packers back to work after early bye week

Aaron Jones returns to practice Monday after the Packers bye week.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers using this early bye week not only to reset and re-evaluate but also try to get healthy.

Aaron Jones was back out there practicing Monday after missing the game in Vegas with a hamstring injury. Darnell Savage was also practicing after leaving Monday’s game with a calf injury. Quay Walker (knee) warmed up with the team but did not participate in practice itself that was open to the media, and neither was De’Vondre Campbell (ankle).

This Packers team is looking to turn their 2-3 season around after a tough last few weeks.

A comment that is still lingering is what Jaire Alexander said after the loss in Vegas: “Yeah I think at this point it’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdowns. The offense is pretty young and they’re still figuring out their mojo. The defense, we got to be the ones to score and stop them from scoring.”

His teammates agree that all sides of the ball have to support each other.

“We had opportunities,” Packers CB Rasul Douglas said. “I do think as a defense we can do more. We’re not doing everything we could. We got to give them the ball back a few more chances so they can get in a rhythm. I don’t think they found their rhythm yet. Anything we can do to help that, we have to be able to do it.”

“We all got to score,” Green Bay DL T.J. Slaton said. “Offense helps us, we help offense. Taking the ball away, being one turnover plus in the game helps us get the advantage. IT’s vise versa. We just work off each other and that’s how I feel like it’s supposed to be if we’re a team that’s tight knit. Giving energy back and forth to each other.”

The Packers defense has not put up any points since Week 1 when Quay Walker got a pick six in Chicago.

