New animal shelter in Neenah breaks ground Tuesday

The $2 million shelter should open by July 2024
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are ceremonially breaking ground on a new, $2 million animal shelter in Neenah.

The new shelter will be located at 2475 Progress Court in the South Park Industrial Center.

The Boldt Company is set to begin construction on the 6,000-square-foot facility. It will have 900 square feet of indoor and outdoor covered kennel space, as well as expanded indoor areas for dogs and cats and adoption rooms. It will also include an exam room, surgical suite, and quarantine spaces.

The new shelter should open next July. It will replace the current animal shelter on County Road G in the Town of Neenah.

Bergstrom donated the land where it’s being built.

Community fundraising for the shelter started in February 2020. The Neenah Animal Shelter is still about $350,000 short of its goal.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton Public Library temporary location
Temporary Appleton Public Library relocating again
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
We Energies logo
We Energies faces threat of workers strike
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate assaults officer at Brown County Jail

Latest News

Fond du Lac police say the three Michigan men targeted Walmart stores in Wisconsin
Michigan men arrested for Fond du Lac Walmart theft
Artist rendering of the new Neenah Animal Shelter, expected to open in July 2024
Groundbreaking for new animal shelter in Neenah
Getting the flu and COVID shots will likely offer optimal protection by mid-November.
CDC: Flu season is officially here
The CDC says respiratory virus cases are lower than last year at this time
CDC: Flu season is officially here