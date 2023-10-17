New animal shelter in Neenah breaks ground Tuesday

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are ceremonially breaking ground on a new, $2 million animal shelter in Neenah.

The new shelter will be located at 2475 Progress Court in the South Park Industrial Center.

The Boldt Company is set to begin construction on the 6,000-square-foot facility. It will have 900 square feet of indoor and outdoor covered kennel space, as well as expanded indoor areas for dogs and cats and adoption rooms. It will also include an exam room, surgical suite, and quarantine spaces.

The new shelter should open next July. It will replace the current animal shelter on County Road G in the Town of Neenah.

Bergstrom donated the land where it’s being built.

Community fundraising for the shelter started in February 2020. The Neenah Animal Shelter is still about $350,000 short of its goal.

